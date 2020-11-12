KPD “You’ve Been Elfed” Program

Santa’s elves have a connection with the Kingsbury Park District this year,

KPD Program Director Kayla Curry said the “You’ve Been Elfed” program is a way to send a holiday box to your kids, your friends, or your family. Each box contains a book, crafts, instructions on sending a letter to Santa, reindeer food and a sweet surprise from Sugar Shop Cakery in Greenville. Boxes will be delivered to district residents November 30 – December 2. Non-district residents can pick up boxes from the KPD office.

To register, visit the park district website at KingsburyParkDistrict.com. For more information call 664-4969.