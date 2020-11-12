Local Business COVID Initiative

Concerned about the rising number of COVID cases in Bond County and the region, Greenville City Manager Dave Willey offered comments at the recent city council meeting. Willey said the public seems to be fatigued over being involved in a pandemic, but he encouraged everyone to take efforts to slow the spread, including masking, social distancing, and staying home when sick.

Willey said there is a pledge being circulated to local businesses in the community stating the businesses will have their employees wear masks and that they will encourage customers to do the same. Businesses will get a copy of the pledge certificate to display and there will be advertising for the initiative.

Click below to hear his comments in full:

Mayor Alan Gaffner said the pledge initiative is being sponsored by the Bond County Unit 2 district, Mulberry Grove Unit 1 district, Greenville University, Bond County government, the Bond County Health Department and the City of Greenville.

He reported it was an idea that emerged from the Bond County COVID Community Work Group, which has met regularly since the pandemic began.