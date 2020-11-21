Local Poster Contest Winners Advance To National Competition

The Association of Illinois Soil and Water Conservation Districts (AISWCD) Auxiliary sponsors a photo and poster contest annually. They work in conjunction with local Soil and Water Conservation Districts who manage the local contests. Bond County SWCD is pleased to announce that entries submitted by three students from Bond County were chosen as statewide winners and will advance to the national poster and photo competitions sponsored by the National Association of Conservation Districts (NACD).

In 2020 the posters focused on the benefits of pollinators – “Where would we BEE without pollinators?” The photo contest was open to youth and adult amateur photographers with multiple categories for the photos. Photo contest entries were submitted directly to the AISWCD. State winners in each category received an award certificate and a gift card sponsored by the AISWCD Auxiliary.

Statewide Winners are:

Poster K-1 – Emma Tally (daughter of Brandon & Jill Tally, Greenville)

Poster 7-9 – Kate Turley (daughter of Boyd & Amber Turley, Greenville)

Youth Photo contest – Delaney Smith (daughter of Cory and Tiffany Smith of Sorento)

“We are excited to have three young Bond County artists represent Illinois at the National Poster and Photo Contest Competitions. We’re pleased to partner with the Bond County Ag in the Classroom and Quail Forever Little Bluestem Chapter to promote the contests locally.” said Emily Hartmann, Executive Director of the Bond County Soil and Water Conservation District.

For more information on how to support the local Bond County Soil and Water Conservation District or the Bond County Ag in the Classroom program, Emily Hartmann at info@bondswcd.org.