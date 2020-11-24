Lottery For City Election Candidates

When two or more candidates are in line to file petitions when the clerk’s office opens the first date to file, action is necessary to determine which candidate is listed first on the ballot.

According to Greenville City Clerk Sue Ann Nelson, that action is a lottery.

For the Greenville consolidated election next spring, two lotteries will be conducted. Alan Gaffner and George Barber were in line to file petitions for mayor at 8 a.m. November 23, and Kyle Littlefield and Dennis Warren were also there to file petitions for councilman.

City Clerk Nelson advised the lotteries will take place at 9 a.m. December 1 at the Greenville Municipal Building. They can be seen on the City of Greenville’s Facebook page.