Greenville firefighters responded to a vehicle fire on Rt. 127 north of the Railroad Tracks in Donnellson Wednesday at 6:11 PM. A truck had run over a mattress in the roadway. The heat from the truck’s exhaust caused the mattress to catch fire, which in turn caught the truck on fire. It was fully engulfed upon firefighters’ arrival and was a total loss. No injuries were reported. Crews were on the scene for about an hour.