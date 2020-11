The Mulberry Grove Village Board met Monday night and approved an updated zoning code. It includes a new zoning map.

The board members are continuing discussions on a manufactured homes code.

The village entered into a contract with Serpentine (ser-pen-teen) Web Solutions of Carlyle to update the office computers at village hall. The improvements will also help the village with its new water line monitoring system.

The cost for the work is $3,465.