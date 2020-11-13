Mulberry Grove Man Sentenced For Murder

David Leroy Bright of Mulberry Grove, who was convicted on September 25 by a Fayette County jury of two counts of first degree murder, has been sentenced to prison.

The 71-year old Bright was given 30 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections when he appeared in court for sentencing on Tuesday.

He receives credit for time served since his arrest.

After completing the sentence, the Mulberry Grove man will be on mandatory supervised release for three years.

Before sentencing, a motion by the defendant for a new trial was denied. Bright made a brief statement to the court, saying he is not guilty of the crime.

After a five-day jury trial in September, Bright was found guilty of the murder of James Skinner of Brownstown. The death is believed to have occurred on September 17, 2017, the day Skinner’s body was found near Bluff City.

Bright was accused of striking Skinner in the head with a sledgehammer, thereby causing Skinner’s death.