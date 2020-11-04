Numerous Elections For Judges Tuesday

A new circuit judge has been elected in the Third Judicial District.

Current Associate Judge Steve Stobbs, a Republican, defeated Democrat Leslie Ann Wood in Tuesday’s election.

Stobbs received 57.6 percent of the votes among those casting ballots in Bond and Madison counties. He defeated Woods by 21,164 votes.

In Bond County, Stobbs picked up 5,145 votes and Wood had 2,546 votes.

For Illinois Supreme Court, Republican David Overstreet defeated Democrat Judy Cates. With 94 percent of all votes counted, Overstreet had 62.8 percent of them.

Bond County residents gave Overstreet 5,297 votes and Cates 2,546 votes.

Both are currently appellate court judges.

Republican Mark Boie and Democrat Sarah Smith ran for a Fifth District Appellate Court judge position. Boie was the winner with 60.1 percent of the votes with 94 percent of the ballots counted.

Bond County totals were 4,765 for Boie and 2,948 for Smith. Both are currently circuit court judges.

All vote totals are unofficial pending the canvass.