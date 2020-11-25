Official Canvass Of Bond County Votes Complete

The official canvass of votes in the November 3 Bond County general election was conducted by County Clerk Meg Sybert last week.

She told WGEL the process is conducted every election, usually about two weeks after the election. Vote by mail ballots postmarked by Election Day, but received after Election Day, are counted. Provisional votes, where people received a vote-by-mail ballot but didn’t mail it back and showed up to vote in person, were reviewed to make sure the original ballot did not come back in.

A total of 94 mail-in ballots were never returned.

Sybert said the canvass, which added the valid mail-in and provisional ballots, did not change any of the winners in the county races.

For the general election, a record 1,586 vote-by-mail ballots were requested in Bond County.