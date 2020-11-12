One Child Killed, Three Injured In Crash

One child was killed and three other juvenile passengers were injured in a multi-vehicle crash on I-55 in Madison County Tuesday.

State police report 27 year old Laura D. Schmittling, of Collinsville, was traveling southbound on I-55, just north of the New Douglas Road exit Tuesday at 8:35 PM. For unknown reasons, she ran off the roadway to the left and struck a guardrail. After striking the guardrail, Schmittling’s Chevy Malibu became disabled in the left lane. A semi-trailer driven by 35 year old Travis G. Michaels, of Hazleton, Iowa, also traveling at the same location, swerved to avoid the first vehicle and in doing so sideswiped a third vehicle, driven by 23 year old Lacy A. Weiser, of Highland. A fourth vehicle, driven by 27 year old Benjamin M. Brunoehler, of Sandwich, IL, was also traveling in the left lane and struck the first vehicle.

A passenger in the first vehicle, an eight year old from Collinsville was killed in the collision.

A two year old passenger in the same vehicle was transported to an area hospital with injuries.

Two passengers in the vehicle driven by Lacy Weiser, of Highland, were taken to an area hospital with injuries. They were a four year old and six month old.