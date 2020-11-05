Peoples State Bank Participates In CBAI Scholarship

The Peoples State Bank recently announced participation in a statewide scholarship competition that enables Illinois high school seniors to write an essay on community bank relationships.

Community Bankers Association of Illinois (CBAI) will issue a monetary award in the amount of $1,000 a year for up to four years of higher education to the author of the best essay. An additional 11 first-place $1,000 awards and 12 second-place $500 awards are available in each region of the state’s 12 regions. The high school of the overall winner will also receive a $500 award.

The bank is working with high schools in each of their locations to invite seniors to submit a one-page essay on the theme: Why is a trusted partner such as a community bank so valuable to have during a global pandemic?

“There is no question that 2020 has been a unique year with its own set of obstacles,” said Stacy Moore, Peoples State Bank President. “The high school students in our communities spend time in their family businesses, on their farms, working at the County Fairs and more. It will be interesting to learn how they perceive the community bank’s role within our current global environment.”

The contest is part of a program sponsored by Illinois community banks and the CBAI Foundation for Community Banking, and is designed to increase public awareness of locally owned banks and their contributions to the community.

Information on the scholarship contest and entry forms are available at all Peoples State Bank locations in Jasper, Lawrence, Marion, Fayette and Bond counties. Entries must be submitted to the bank no later than Friday, Feb. 5, 2021. Peoples State Bank will then submit the top three selected local entries to CBAI Foundation to be eligible for the statewide prizes.

Based in Springfield, Ill., CBAI represents approximately 350 Illinois-chartered banks and thrifts throughout the state. It formed the CBAI Foundation in 1996 and has been providing this scholarship program for 35 years.