As a Thanksgiving treat for youngsters, Project Parenting in Bond County Community Unit 2 is presenting a Turkey Time Virtual Playgroup.

It is set for Tuesday, November 24 at 11 a.m. and will be available via Google Meet.

Call 664-5009, extension 2, or go to the Project Parenting Facebook page to RSVP.

The event will include singing, story time, finger plays and more. Each family that RSVPs will receive a free activity kit prior to the playgroup session.