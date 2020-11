Nicholas Pruitt, a Breese native, was sworn in Thursday as the City of Greenville’s newest police officer.

Pruitt is a Central Community High School graduate. He continued his education earning an Associate Degree from Kaskaskia College and Bachelor of Science Degree in Criminal Justice from Greenville University. Pruitt graduated from the Southwestern Illinois Police Academy on October 30, 2020.

Nick has also served as a 911 Telecommunicator for the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department.