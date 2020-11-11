Pulmonologist Now Seeing Patients In Greenville

HSHS Medical Group is pleased to announce Zachary Berg, MD, pulmonologist, now sees patients in Greenville. Dr. Berg’s Greenville office is located at HSHS Medical Group Pulmonology Specialty Clinic – Greenville, 200 Healthcare Dr., Greenville, Illinois.

As a pulmonologist, Dr. Berg specializes in diagnosing and treating conditions affecting the lungs and airways, including COPD, asthma, bronchitis, emphysema, pleurisy, cancer and pneumonia. Dr. Berg is a member of the American College of Physicians and the American Medical Association.

Dr. Berg earned his Bachelor of Science in Biology at the University of Missouri in Columbia, Missouri. He received his medical degree from the University of Missouri-Columbia School of Medicine in Columbia, Missouri. Dr. Berg performed an internal medicine residency at Mayo Clinic in Scottsdale, Arizona, and completed a pulmonary and critical care fellowship at Saint Louis University Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri.

To schedule an appointment with Dr. Berg, talk to your primary care provider about a referral. If you have questions about pulmonology services, please call 618-641-5803.

Learn more about Dr. Berg and other HSHS Medical Group specialists at HSHSMedicalGroup.org.