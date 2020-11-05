Rapid COVID Testing At BCHD

The Bond County Health Department is now offering Covid (Rapid) Testing, thanks to an emergency use authorization grant from the US Food & Drug Administration. Health Department Administrator Sean Eifert told WGEL with rapid testing, results are ready in about 15 minutes. He also noted the rapid tests aren’t as reliable as the kind you would receive at a doctor’s office, so the rapid tests are recommended for those exhibiting symptoms, not for general screening.

Rapid testing is offered Monday through Thursday from 10:00 am to noon at the health department. The drive up testing will be at the north end of the parking lot by the white trailer. You should park at one of the numbered parking spaces, stay in your vehicle, and BCHD staff will come to you. Testing is free and you will need to provide your name, address, and phone number. Results will be available before you leave.

As for COVID-19 activity in Bond County, Eifert said the familiar guidelines are the new normal. He reiterated the importance of social distancing, frequent hand-washing, and especially wearing a mask anytime you’re out and/or around other people.

For more information you can contact the Bond County Health Department at 664-1442 or find them online at BCHD.org.