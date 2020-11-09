Rapid COVID Testing Proves Popular At BCHD

Last Thursday was the first day the Bond County Health Department began a program to provide COVID-19 testing four days a week.

The Thursday testing drew many people, although it had not been publicized much.

With Facebook announcements and those presented on WGEL since then, the attendance by area residents was huge Monday.

The drive-up testing is being done on the health department’s parking lot, Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to noon.

Monday, throughout the two hours, vehicles were lined up along South Fourth Street waiting to get into the parking lot. Two lines were set up in the lot, paperwork is completed by those in the vehicle, and then drivers are directed where to park their vehicles.

A health department representative then goes to the vehicle and conducts the nasal swab test. Results are given before those tested leave.

No appointments are necessary to participate.

PLEASE NOTE THE TESTING WILL NOT BE AVAILABLE THIS WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 11, DUE TO THE VETERAN’S DAY HOLIDAY.