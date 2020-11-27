Registration Open For County Canned Food Drive

Registration for the annual Bond County Canned Food Drive is now open.

Those living in the county, who want a food basket, must register no later than December 9.

Registration forms can be obtained in Greenville at Moto Mart and the Bond County Food Pantry, in Mulberry Grove at Casey’s, in Keyesport at Hometown Café, in Pocahontas at Dollar General, and in Sorento from Officer Barb Wheat.

The BCMW office in Greenville can also be called to register.

One again, all registration forms must be turned in no later than December 9 with food basket distribution scheduled for December 12.