Revised City Grant Program Generates More Interest

In September, the Greenville City Council revised its grant program for businesses experiencing the loss of at least 20 percent in revenues due to COVID-19.

Originally the program was set up to provide a loan-grant of up to $5,000, which required businesses to pay back half of the amount. The revised program gives a $3,000 grant to any qualifying business, and the ability to ask for an additional $2,000 in a loan.

The revised plan was met with more interest than the original program, according to Greenville City Manager Dave Willey. He said more than 15 applications came in and most, if not all, met the qualifications for funding. He said as of the last count, the city was at $54,000 in grants and about $12,000 in loans, which is much higher than before. He said a variety of businesses applied, which he was happy to see. The time period for the program has closed.

Money for the grants and loans is coming from the city’s revolving loan fund.