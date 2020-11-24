Rollover Accident Allegedly Caused By Texting

A Missouri man was ticketed Monday night for allegedly texting while driving, which led to an accident west of Greenville.

Clifford Garrison, age 49, of St. Charles, Missouri was not injured in the crash, but was cited by a Bond County deputy for alleged texting while driving and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

The incident occurred at 7:21 p.m. Monday on Illinois Rt. 140, east of Terrapin Ridge Road. Garrison was driving a Jeep Wrangler vehicle.

The deputy reported Garrison said he was texting on his phone and when he looked up he was at the guardrail. The driver was unable to avoid the guardrail and his vehicle struck it, then overturned.