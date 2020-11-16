Search Continues For Missing Breese Man

The Breese Police Department continues their search for 79 year old Charles J. Koerkenmeier, of Breese, who was reported missing last week.

Mr. Koerkenmeier is a white male, approximately 5’08”, 170 lbs. and was last seen wearing a flannel shirt, dark dress pants, tan “Ford” coat and black dress shoes.

He may be driving a white 2007 Ford F-150 extended cab truck bearing Illinois license plate 89476B. The truck was last seen in Breese and could possibly be in the area of / around Carlyle Lake.

Mr. Koerkenmeier was last seen Wednesday, November 11, at around 12:30 PM. He is a cancer patient and has a medical condition. He has not taken his prescription medication and left his medication, wallet, and identification at his home.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Charles J. Koerkenmeier or his vehicle, please call Breese Police at 526-7226 or 9-1-1.