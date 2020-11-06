Selke Clinic Closed At BCHD

Patients to received cardiology and nephrology services at the Selke Healthcare Center of St. Luke’s Hospital at the Bond County Health Department now have to seek those services elsewhere.

Health Department Administrator Sean Eifert told WGEL officials at St. Lukes were having difficulty securing physicians to travel to Greenville, so they terminated the lease for the clinic, which opened in 2018.

Click below to hear more:

Eifert told WGEL the clinic space is currently being put to use in the department’s COVID-19 efforts. The department’s contact tracing team, made up of several temporary employees who will be with the department at least until the end of May, are currently using the space.

Click below to hear his comments:

Eifert said patients who saw physicians at the clinic should seek services elsewhere locally or follow up directly with St. Luke’s Hospital.