Shed Fire Spreads To Home In Panama

Shoal Creek firefighters were paged Thursday at 4:38 PM to a shed fire in the 100 block of Fisher Avenue in Panama. Fire Chief Kent Priddle told WGEL upon arrival, crews found the fire had spread to a nearby mobile home as well as a garage. Crews were on the scene for five hours. Mutual aid was provided by Greenville, Taylor Springs, and New Douglas Fire Districts. Bond County EMS was on standby, but there were no injuries. Chief Priddle said the cause of the fire is unknown.

The shed, mobile home, garage, and a vehicle inside the garage were all total losses.