Small Equipment Grants Available To Fire Departments

State Representative Blaine Wilhour (R-Beecher City) is encouraging local fire departments, fire protection districts and township fire departments to apply for the small equipment grants now available through the Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal (OSFM).The deadline to apply is January 29, 2021.

“Most of our Illinois fire departments, fire protection districts and township fire departments are eligible to apply for these grants,” said Rep. Wilhour. “Ambulance services that are a not-for-profit emergency medical service provider not tied to a fire department are also eligible and should consider applying.”

In addition to firefighting personal protective equipment (PPE), applicants can also apply for personal infection control items such as masks, gowns and gloves this application cycle.

In order for a fire department, fire protection district or township fire department to be eligible for any grant or revolving loan offered through the OSFM, the department must be in compliance with the National Fire Incident Reporting System (NFIRS) for a minimum of 24 months prior to the open application period.

For more information and an application, you may find that online at:

https://www2.illinois.gov/sites/sfm/Iam/FireDepartment/Grants-and-Loans/Pages/default.aspx.

A grant tutorial is available here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G08gz3zO1iA&feature=youtu.be