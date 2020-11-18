SSD Board Indicates Contract Proposal, Talks Equipment

The Bond County Special Service District ambulance board met Tuesday evening to continue discussions about a new ambulance service to cover the district.

After an executive session of about 10 minutes, Bond County State’s Attorney Dora Mann told Ethan Bouser, from Rural Med ambulance service in Fayette County, she would be sending a proposed three-year contract to the service.

Mann indicated the county would like an answer before its December 1 meeting. The county recently ended its ambulance service contact with HSHS Holy Family Hospital, effective the end of the year.

The board also discussed defibrillators for ambulance units.

Bouser provided cost estimates for a group of three.

They were $54,247 for refurbished units and $61,775 for three new ones.

Bouser recommended new ones, due to the good price for them. He told the SSD members the current cost is about $10,000 less than what new ones were about three months ago.

Bond County Clerk Meg Sybert advised there is money in the budget for the new defibrillators. A motion was approved unanimously to buy the new units so the cost could be applied to the current budget year.