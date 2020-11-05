Story Walk Around Patriot’s Park Lake

A new way to read a story to your child is being offered at Patriot’s Park, now through November 14.

Greenville Public Library Director Jo Keillor said the library has partnered with the Kingsbury Park District and the local KRP Program to present a Story Walk, which is a walk where you can read a story as a family.

The walk begins on the West Dam at Patriot’s Park, following the trail around to the picnic area on the other side of the lake.

The story on the walk is “Crazy Hair Day” and it will be up through sunset on Saturday, November 14.

There are 15 sign boards, each with a page of the book.

Keillor said the walk is for boys and girls 10 and under.

She said the purpose of the walk is to read and exercise as a family and spend time bonding with each other.

For more information, contact the library at 664-3115.