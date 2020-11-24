Thirty New Cases Bring County COVID Total To 916

The Bond County Health Department announced 30 new positive cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, pushing the county to-date total over the 900 threshold. There have been 916 cases in Bond County since the pandemic began. A total of 11 deaths have occurred due to coronavirus in that time.

89 COVID-positive individuals are currently in isolation and 190 of their close contacts are in quarantine. Two people are currently in the hospital with the virus.

A total of 30,019 tests have been administered in Bond County.