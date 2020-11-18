Three Petitions Filed For Council Positions, Two For Mayor

The filing period began this past Monday for Greenville residents interested in running for councilman and mayor.

As of Wednesday, three men had filed petitions for councilman and two for mayor.

Councilman candidates are Incumbent Kyle Littlefield, Dennis Warren and Ivan Estevez. Two four-year councilman positions will be filled by voters on April 6 in the consolidated election.

The current terms of Littlefield and Mike Heath are expiring.

There are currently two candidates for Greenville mayor. They are incumbent Alan Gaffner and George Barber.

City Clerk Sue Ann Nelson said petitions will be accepted until 5 p.m. Monday, November 23.

She advised Littlefield and Warren were in line when the municipal building opened this past Monday. According to the clerk, a drawing will be held to determine which candidate is listed first on the ballot.

The same will occur in the mayor’s position, as Barber and Gaffner were in line when the office opened.