Tough Decisions For County Board RE: New Budget

The Bond County Board is facing some decisions as it prepares to adopt a new budget.

At its recent meeting, the board received the first draft of a 2021 fiscal year budget, and County Clerk Meg Sybert advised the general fund is listed at over $336,000 in the red.

She noted that overall, the current proposed budget is about $651,000 to the good.

Due to COVID-19, Sybert commented the county will not see revenues bounce back right away. County Treasurer Colleen Camp believes the county will see a decrease of 10 to 12 percent in income.

Camp stated her review of the proposed budget led her to believe there is not much that can be cut in expenditures.

The county clerk asked board members to review the first budget draft and see if they can come up with any adjustments to help the numbers.

County Clerk Sybert indicated the proposed tax levy for next year is about $200,000 less than this year, and the general fund is already at its maximum rate.

The new budget must be approved at the end of November, as it goes into effect on December 1.

The Bond County Extension Service has submitted a budget of $92,500 for FY 21, the same amount as last year. The county board approved it.

The board granted the request from Coroner Tony Brooks to increase this year’s budget for autopsies from $10,000 to $16,000.

A request from the Bond County Salvation Army chapter to place a thermometer sign on the courthouse lawn, to monitor donations, was approved by county board members.