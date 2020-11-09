The Shoal Creek Fire Protection District was dispatched to a train derailment in Panama Sunday at 6:46 AM. The Norfolk and Southern train loaded with coal derailed at the southern end of Depot St. A total of 24 cars derailed.

Shoal Creek Fire Protection District was on the scene for several hours as Incident Command and were assisted by the Christian-Montgomery County Emergency Management Agency.

The area remained congested with heavy equipment and limited roadway access to the scene during the cleanup.

There were no injuries and there were no hazardous materials involved.