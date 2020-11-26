Two Arrested After Long Search

When Pierron Police Officer Russ Rieke attempted a traffic stop about 11 a.m. Tuesday, little did he know it would take four hours to find out who was inside the vehicle.

Thanks to the assistance of the Bond and Clinton county sheriff’s departments, and at least five citizens, Rieke was able to arrest two Greenville residents shortly after 2 p.m. north of Jamestown.

Taken into custody were William Carson and Melody Ripperda. Both are 21 years of age and from Greenville.

According to Rieke, Ripperda has been charged with alleged unlawful possession of methamphetamine with the intent to deliver.

Carson, the alleged driver, faces charges of alleged aggravated fleeing and eluding an officer, reckless driving, leaving the scene of an accident, driving while license suspended and speeding.

Officer Rieke reported he observed the car travelling eastbound on Rt. 143 through Pierron and attempted to stop the driver for alleged speeding.

The officer tried to catch up to the car. When he did, he got the license plate number and then let the other car continue on.

About 30 minutes later, police received a citizen’s tip that a car had been abandoned in Jamestown and the two occupants fled from it on foot.

Rieke said Bond County’s K-9 Unit was requested. One individual, who was hunting, received notice of activity on his trail camera and a review of it showed two people walking by.

As the search continued, police received word a grey pickup truck was leaving Jamestown with three subjects in it.

Officer Rieke said the truck was stopped north of Jamestown. Carson and Ripperda were inside and arrested.