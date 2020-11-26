Two Arrested On Numerous Warrants In Greenville

Greenville police arrested two persons on warrants Tuesday afternoon at 1608 Crown Road in the city.

Devin L. Johnson, age 19, of Greenville, was taken into custody on five warrants, three from Bond County, one from Montgomery County and one from the Roxana Police Department.

Addison I. Beys, age 20, of Greenville, was arrested on a Roxana Police Department warrant.

Police made the arrests about 1:25 p.m. Tuesday.

Both subjects were taken to the Bond County Jail and have since been transferred to other jurisdictions.