Unit 1 & Unit 2 Districts Issue Joint Statement On COVID

The Mulberry Grove Unit 1 and Bond County Unit 2 School Districts have issued a joint statement on the rapid increase in COVID-19 activity in the county.

Officials note that the districts represent over 2,000 school age children in Bond County and stress that the goal of each district is to have students in school as much as possible and as safely as possible. Each district has worked with the Bond County Health department to establish protocols to keep students, staff, and families safe.

Part of their decisions about students learning in-person or remotely, according to the districts, are based on local health metrics and how the virus is behaving in schools and among the student body. Officials say the past few months have shown that few cases have been linked to students’ school attendance. Most incidents of quarantine or positive cases have been linked to activities and events outside of the school day.

In the statement, the Unit 1 and Unit 2 districts ask for the help of parents, guardians, and families to minimize community spread of COVID-19 so students can be in school and extended periods of remote learning can be avoided. They urge adherence to CDC guidelines, such as social distancing, masking, frequent hand washing, avoiding crowded indoor spaces, bringing in fresh air as much as possible, staying home when sick, and routing cleaning and disinfecting of frequently-touched surfaces.

You can read the full statement below: