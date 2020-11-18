Unit 2 Celebrates Family Reading Night

Bond County Community Unit 2 is celebrating Family Reading Night this Thursday.

Amy Jackson, Sorento principal and Unit 2 curriculum coordinator, says anyone can participate in the virtual evening. Preschoolers through high school seniors are invited and the community is invited to participate.

You should take a photo of you and/or your family reading and post it with the hashtag #BCCU2FRN.

No purchase is necessary to receive prizes, families only need to submit their reading photos.