Unit One Acts On Personnel Matters, Announces Hearing

Following an executive session, the Mulberry Grove Unit 1 Board of Education addressed personnel matters.

The retirements of Marilyn Swain as head cook and Roberta Phillips as cook were accepted, effective the end of this school year.

Superintendent Bobby Koontz said Swain has been with the district around 30 years and Phillips has about 20 years with Unit 1.

Zoe Zinkgraf resigned as a teacher’s aide at the elementary and junior high.

The board approved maternity leave for High School and Junior High Principal Tiffany Zobrist, beginning in late December.

The Mulberry Grove Unit 1 school board will conduct a truth in taxation hearing next month.

At Monday evening’s regular meeting, the board received information from Superintendent Bobby Koontz about the tax levy for next year.

While a percentage increase has not been finalized, he said it would possibly be 12 or 15 percent.

Koontz said he is hoping to get more information about the possible changes in district assessed valuation before the Truth In Taxation hearing, which is scheduled for December 21 at 6 p.m.