Unit Two Basketball Update

The Bond County Unit 2 Board of Education met Monday night, and while the issue of high school basketball was on the agenda, no action was taken by the board.

Three parents of students and athletes spoke in support of returning winter sports now.

The Illinois High School Association has said districts can proceed with local board approval.

The governor and state health department have increased basketball to a high risk sport in this pandemic and have moved basketball to the spring, as had already been done with several other sports.

Unit 2 Superintendent Wes Olson wrapped up the situation, indicating it is wait and see. He said both the governor’s office and IHSA have thrown the issue into the laps of local school boards, in terms of decision making and liability therein. He said the district’s attorney recommends following IDPH guidance as not doing so would increase liability risk.

Over 200 superintendents in Illinois have sent a letter to the governor asking that office to work with the IHSA and IDPH to come up with reasonable guidelines to allow students to participate in the basketball season.

Olson said if the letter fails to generate action, the board will have to make a tough decision about what level of liability they want to take on in order to have basketball.

The superintendent noted to proceed playing also requires other conference schools doing so or else you won’t have anyone to play.

The school board meets next Monday, but it is not known when it will officially address the issue.