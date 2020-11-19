Unit Two Board Personnel Action & Levy Discussion

The Bond County Unit 2 school board took action on personnel matters Monday night.

The resignations of Tessa Weidner and Evan Rench, both special education paraprofessionals at the high school were accepted. Both will remain on the substitute list.

David Holden was approved as a high school boys’ basketball volunteer coach.

Leaves of absence were granted to Kathy Weiss, KRP teacher at Pocahontas, and Amy Robinson, family facilitator at the Early Childhood Center.

The Unit 2 tax levy was brought up Monday.

While the levy will be approved in December, a preliminary levy is on file at the district office for public review.

The proposed increase is 5.43 percent.

A Truth In Taxation Hearing will be held December 21 at 6:45 p.m. in the high school auditorium.