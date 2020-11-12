Unit Two COVID Report

As the COVID-19 situation continues to be monitored in Bond County Community Unit 2, Superintendent Wes Olson has released his latest report.

As of November 5, the district had 24 staff members and 99 students in quarantine.

Since August 1, there have been 34 positive staff cases and 39 positive student cases.

Olson reported two Pre-K classrooms at Greenville University had to move to remote learning last week, and that will continue through this Friday.

The superintendent urges everyone to keep the community safe by adhering to the guidelines of social distancing, wearing a mask and practicing good hand hygiene.

He said if children are ill, they should be kept at home.