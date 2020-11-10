Updated Rapid Testing Protocols At BCHD

Beginning Thursday, the Bond County Health Department will limit Rapid COVID-19 testing to the first 100 people who show up. Health Department Administrator Sean Eifert also asks that you wait until 10 AM to arrive for testing, which is available at the health department from 10 AM to noon Monday through Thursday.

Eifert said turnout for the testing has been incredible, but the limits are necessary to ensure processing of results in a timely manner and to limit dangerous traffic backups on South Fourth Street.

Testing is free, you simply must provide your name, address, and phone number. Tests are available before you leave.

For more, call 664-1442 or visit BCHD.us.