Urgent Need For Unit Two Bus Drivers

For several years, Bond County Unit 2 has been trying to hire more bus drivers.

Now, the lack of drivers is a having an effect on the district as it copes with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Superintendent Wes Olson reported to the school board Monday that bringing back students in the third through eighth grades went well Monday, however staffing continues to be a big concern, especially in transportation.

He noted there isn’t much backup, especially if some drivers aren’t able to drive. There are other staff members currently driving a bus route every day right now. Olson said he believes this issue is what could push the district into going to a remote learning format.

Olson also said the district would help anyone interested in obtaining a CDL to become a bus driver.

Anyone interested in becoming a bus driver can call the Unit 2 office at 664-0170.