Veterans Day Program In Greenville Tuesday

A scaled down program will take place at 11 a.m. Wednesday for Veterans Day.

It will be held, weather permitting, at the Bond County Veterans Memorial on the west side of the courthouse lawn in downtown Greenville.

Due to the pandemic, the program will be brief with safety precautions.

The flags at the memorial will be changed, there will be the recognition of new bricks added to the memorial, veterans will fire a gun salute, and “Taps” will be played.

Students from Greenville High School will participate as speakers and singers.