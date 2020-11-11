Veterans Day Program In Greenville

With outstanding weather, a Veterans Day ceremony was held Wednesday morning at the Veterans Memorial in downtown Greenville.

A good crowd gathered for the brief program, which featured members of veterans’ organizations from throughout Bond County.

Click below to hear some of the sounds from the program, including veteran John Knight, who served as event emcee, students from Greenville High School singing, Veteran John Gillard with the benediction, and a 21-gun salute to the dead followed by “Taps” and “Taps Echo” played by Michael Gouge and student Emma Nord:

High school students with the chorus were Brendin Forbus, Emma Nord, Alison Ridens, Katelyn Ridens, Trystan Watson, Morgan Wilderman and Nathaniel FWilliams.