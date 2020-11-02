Watson’s To Close After 139 Years

A downtown Greenville business that has been here for 139 years is closing its doors later this month.

Customers approaching the front door of Watson’s Drug Store Monday morning were greeted by a sign from Owner and Pharmacist Bart Caldieraro.

It states, “This is to inform you of an important transition taking place here at Watson’s Drug Store.

“Effective, November 17 at closing time, Watson’s Drug Store will be closing.

We will no longer be able to fill your prescriptions and your prescriptions and records will be confidentially transferred to CVS Pharmacy in Greenville.”

As of the 18th of November, prescriptions may be filled, refilled and picked up at the CVS location in much the same way you have been accustomed to doing business at Watson’s.

Watson’s Drug Store employees have been given the opportunity to join the CVS staff, if they choose and proper opportunity is available.”

Caldieraro wrote, “Your patronage and loyalty to our business is, and always has been, very much appreciated. Even though this is a necessary transition, I will sorely miss the opportunity to serve you, along with smiling faces, the great stories and the relationships we have cultivated. With sincere gratefulness, Bart J. Caldieraro.”

Watson’s Drug Store was opened by the Watson family in 1881. Caldieraro purchased the business 19 years ago.