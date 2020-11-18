Woman Killed In Early Morning House Fire

One person died in a house fire in Greenville early Wednesday morning.

Bond County Coroner Anthony Brooks identified the victim as Ruth E. Ridings, age 61 of Greenville.

Two adult males escaped from the burning house. One of them, George Cornelius, was listed by the Greenville Fire District as the owner of the house.

Jim Sutton, Greenville assistant chief and incident commander, said the woman may have been out of the house, but went back in.

The two-story home was located at the intersection of Summer Avenue and Sixth Street on the west side of Greenville.

Greenville Fire District firefighters were called about 4 a.m. and received mutual aid from the Mulberry Grove and Smithboro departments.

Sutton told WGEL crews arrived to heavy fire on both ends of the home and on the second floor. One of the individuals who escaped the fire suffered from smoke inhalation.

Click below to hear more:

Sutton said the fire was intense with eventually the roof and walls falling in.

As a precaution, police evacuated residents near the house fire until the situation was under control.

Ruth Ridings was pronounced dead at 9:30 a.m. by Bond County Deputy Coroner John Donnell.

Brooks said an autopsy is scheduled for Friday.

The coroner’s office, Greenville police and the Illinois State Fire Marshal’s Office are investigating the cause of the fire.