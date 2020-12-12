12 Days Of Christmas At Greenville Public Library

The Greenville Public Library is in the middle of a holiday project designed to provide activities to families.

The 12 Days of Christmas Crafts program began last week.

Eleven families are in it.

Jo Keillor, library director, said the idea for the program came about during a discussion about Christmas carols. She said the conversation turned to ways families can spend time together and have fun during the holidays. Keillor said the group learned the 12 Days of Christmas actually run from Christmas Day through Three Kings Day, which is January 6.

Keillor reminds the families that have started the program, the second group of crafts is ready for pickup.

The Greenville Public Library can always be contacted at 664-3115.