154 New COVID Cases Announced Last Week, 18 At GU

Bond County ended the week with 154 new COVID-19 cases, announced Monday through Friday. Friday’s announcement was for 14 new cases.

The county total to date is up to 1,106

137 people are in isolation with COVID-19. 284 of their close contacts have been quarantined. One was hospitalized with coronavirus as of Friday afternoon. A total of 12 deaths have been caused by the virus in Bond County since March.

The latest COVID-19 report from Greenville University was released Thursday.

There are currently 18 positive cases, including 10 students and eight staff members.

Tests administered at the university since the start of the fall semester total 19,904 with 75 cumulative positive cases.

A total of 31,804 tests have been administered in the county.