22 COVID Cases, Including 1 Death Announced Wednesday

The Bond County Health Department announced 23 new positive COVID-19 cases Wednesday. The total for this week is 118. Included with Wednesday’s announcement was an additional hospitalization – two people are currently in the hospital with the coronavirus – and one death. A total of 12 people have died in Bond County from the virus.

Since March Bond County has seen a total of 1,070 positive cases of COVID-19.

A total of 115 COVID-positive individuals are currently in isolation and 237 of their close contacts are

31,354 tests have been administered in Bond County.