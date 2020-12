The Bond County Health Department announced 22 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, bringing the total just this week to 140 and the overall total since the pandemic began to 1,092.

125 COVID-positive individuals are currently in isolation with 274 of their close contacts in quarantine.

Three people are currently hospitalized with the virus.

Bond County has seen 12 deaths from coronavirus.

A total of 31,569 tests have been administered in Bond County since March.