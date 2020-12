The Bond County Health Department is reporting 45 new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the county to-date total to 1,554.

As of Monday, 73 COVID-positive individuals were in isolation and 139 of their close contacts were quarantined.

Bond County has seen 14 deaths since the pandemic started in March and since that time, a total of 34,602 tests have been administered to people age infant to 106.

Positive cases have occurred in those aged one to 97.