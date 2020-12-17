Accidental Death In Clinton County

A Keyesport area man died Wednesday evening from an apparent accidental stabbing.

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Department advised Keith Allen Williams, age 57, was pronounced dead at HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Breese.

The incident occurred at Williams’ home on Dove Lane in north Clinton County.

The sheriff’s department was called at 6:06 p.m. Wednesday.

Acting Chief Deputy Dan Travous told WGEL Williams had purchased a pair of pliers earlier in the day and was using a knife to cut the zip ties attached to the pliers’ package. The knife slipped and Williams was stabbed in the thigh. Travous said the knife apparently hit an artery causing extensive bleeding.

Emergency personnel rushed to the scene. Williams was taken by ambulance to the hospital in Breese, where he died.

Bond County EMS, the Keyesport Fire District and the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department were among the agencies responding to the house.