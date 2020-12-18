Advisory Question About Unit 2 To Appear On Ballot

A citizen petition for a referendum, pertaining to Bond County Community Unit 2, has been filed with the Bond County Clerk.

The advisory public policy question is to be placed on the ballot for April 6.

The proposed question asks, “Shall the Board of Bond County Community Unit School District Number Two be authorized to issue bonds to fund phase two and future phases of their proposed improvement projects, resulting in real estate tax increases for citizens in the BCCU Number 2 school district.”

In recent months, the school board has been discussing and gathering information regarding proposed building projects. There has been no determination exactly how any projects would be funded.

Phase 2 proposals have included modifying the entrance at the junior high school, and security and safety improvements, in addition to erecting separation walls between four classrooms, at Pocahontas School.

The board has also talked about eliminating the office area and library in the center of the Greenville Elementary School.

Additions would be constructed to replace the office and library, then once they are removed from the center of the school, classrooms could be constructed in that area.

Other discussions have included an alternate gymnasium and expanded cafeteria at the high school, and placing artificial turf on the football field.

The board has entered into a contract with Performance Contractor GRP Wegman to design engineer and plan additions and alterations to existing buildings and athletic facilities.